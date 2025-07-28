Juventus are no longer the clear favourites in the race for Jadon Sancho, as Borussia Dortmund are back in fashion.

After returning from his loan spell at Chelsea, the 25-year-old is set to leave Manchester United once more this summer, as Ruben Amorim doesn’t consider him part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

The Englishman has been linked with several clubs over the past few months, including Napoli, Fenerbahce and Besiktas, but Juventus emerged as his most concrete suitor.

Juventus put Jadon Sancho deal on hold

The Bianconeri were in negotiations with the player’s entourage as well as Man Utd for weeks, and some reports believe they were able to find agreements in principle with both parties.

However, the Serie A giants suddenly decided to put the deal on ice, preferring to focus on other operations. Juve secured the signings of Portuguese internationals Francisco Conceicao and Joao Mario from Porto last week, and they’re now trying to close a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani.

But in the meantime, Dortmund have taken the opportunity to reimmerse themselves in the race for their former star.

According to Sky Sport DE (via IlBianconero), the German giants have made new contact with Sancho and his agents.

Sancho would be delighted with Dortmund return

The source adds that the winger is open to making a return to Signal Iduna Park, while Man Utd would be happy to sell as long as they receive a transfer in the region of €18-20 million.

The London native had a memorable first spell at Dortmund between 2017 and 2021, cementing himself as one of the most exciting young stars in football at the time. He returned for a second stint during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, and helped the club reach the final of the Champions League before falling short against Real Madrid.

Based on his great exploits with the Bundesliga giants, it is no surprise to read that the player is all in favour of a third spell with BVB.