Following their Conference League ban, Juventus will be looking to trim their squad as the club will only be playing one match per week for the majority of next season.

Therefore, several players will now leave the club whether on a permanent or temporary basis. This includes a host of youngsters who will be searching for more playing time.

Therefore, Matias Soulé is now increasingly likely to depart Turin during the ongoing summer transfer session.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach have now entered the fray for Soulé.

The 20-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2020 after starting his career at Velez Sarsfield. The Argentine rose through the club’s ranks and became part of the first team last season.

However, the winger hasn’t been able to feature prominently. Moreover, Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation hardly helped his case.

So with the Bundesliga duo entering the race for the player’s signature, this could spark a tug-of-war for the talented young man.

Soulé is one of the most promising youngsters at Continassa. So even if Juventus are looking to collect some cash to cover for their losses, we hope that they don’t sacrifice the Argentine’s services permanently.

The best case scenario would be sending the winger on loan to gain some playing time elsewhere before returning to Turin next summer as an improved player. But we shall see if this solution is plausible.