After sending Arthur Melo on loan to Fiorentina, Juventus are now working on offloading their remaining exiles, including Denis Zakaria.

The 26-year-old returned from a forgettable loan spell at Chelsea. He joined the Old Lady’s pre-season preparations, but Max Allegri opted to leave him out of the squad.

So while the main host is currently touring in the United States, the Swiss midfielder remains at Continassa awaiting his next destination.

The player has been heavily linked to West Ham United over the past few weeks. However, this remains an uncertain prospect.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, West Ham remain interested in Zakaria but still can’t find an agreement with Juventus over the transfer fee or the formula.

The Bianconeri are still holding out for a transfer fee worth 20 million while the Hammers are requesting a discount.

Moreover, the Italians would like to sell the player on a permanent transfer while the Premier League club prefers an initial loan formula.

So with the move to East London somewhat stalling, two new German suitors have emerged on the scene.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, RB Leipzig and Bayern Leverkusen have inquired over Zakaria in the last hours.

The Switzerland international remains highly-rated in the Bundesliga thanks to his impressive spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.

He spent four and a half years at the German club before signing for Juventus in January 2022.