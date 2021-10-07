Two clubs battling with Juventus for Champions League winner

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea, but they are not alone, according to reports.

The German centre-back has emerged as one of Europe’s best defenders in recent seasons and helped Chelsea to win the Champions League last season.

Calciomercato reports that the former AS Roma man’s contract is expiring at the end of this season and that has caught the attention of Juve.

The Blues have been unable to get him on a new deal and the Bianconeri is hoping to take advantage of that to land him.

The report says they are, however, not the only club looking to sign him and they would have to see off competition from Tottenham and Bayern Munich for his signature.

With Spurs struggling to enter the English top four and also a direct city rival with Chelsea, Bayern is probably the competitor Juve should pay attention to.

The German could favour a move to Bavaria knowing that he is almost guaranteed to keep winning trophies and he would also be closer to home if he plays for the serial Bundesliga winners.

His next move might come down to the club that offers him the best financial package as a free agent and Juve will want to be that club.