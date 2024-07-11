Juventus has been tipped to finally sign Domenico Berardi as the winger insists he will not play in Serie B with relegated Sassuolo.

After years of selling its best players, including Manuel Locatelli, Sassuolo was relegated from the Italian top flight last season.

One of their most important players in recent seasons is Berardi, who wanted to move to Juventus in the previous campaign.

The transfer broke down because Juventus did not get serious about signing him before the deadline set by the Black and Greens.

Berardi was not happy but stayed; however, his injury at the end of the season meant he could not help them survive relegation.

Sassuolo will now start next season in Serie B, and Berardi wants out, with Juventus remaining in the running.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals that the Bianconeri are facing competition from Fiorentina and Bologna for his signature.

Both Serie A clubs consider him an experienced attacker who will do a fine job for them and might step up their interest in signing him.

Juve is currently focused on rebuilding their midfield and might need some time before they make an approach for Berardi.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is a productive attacker who might be helpful to Thiago Motta, but for now, we need to strengthen other parts of our team and sell some players.