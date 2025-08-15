Nottingham Forest are currently the Premier League club showing the strongest interest in Douglas Luiz, and Juventus are prepared to do business with them in order to reach an agreement.

The midfielder has only spent one season at the Allianz Stadium, but it has not been a successful spell. Both the player and the club appear unwilling to continue their association beyond this summer. Juventus have been inviting interest from other clubs, making it clear that they are open to offers for his signature.

A Return to the Premier League

Although the Bianconeri regard Luiz as one of the more talented players in their squad, it is understood that he does not fit into the tactical plans of the current manager. This misalignment has created a situation where both sides are looking for a resolution. The player himself is believed to favour a return to the Premier League, where Nottingham Forest have emerged as his leading suitors.

Discussions between Nottingham Forest and Juventus have already taken place, but there remains the possibility that another club could intervene and disrupt the deal. According to a report from Il Bianconero, both West Ham and Everton are also monitoring the situation closely, with an interest in securing Luiz’s services.

Douglas Luiz (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Sale Strategy

From Juventus’ perspective, additional competition for Luiz’s signature would be highly beneficial. Interest from multiple Premier League clubs could help drive up the transfer fee, allowing the Bianconeri to secure the best possible financial return from his departure. While they acknowledge his quality, their priority is to reshape the squad to suit the manager’s style, and Luiz’s sale would be an important step in that process.

For Luiz, a move back to England would provide an opportunity to reignite his career in a league where he has previously performed well. Nottingham Forest’s interest demonstrates their intent to strengthen their midfield, but with West Ham and Everton also in the picture, the final destination for the Brazilian midfielder remains uncertain.

Juventus will continue to seek the most favourable terms, and with the transfer window still open, the race for Luiz’s signature is likely to intensify in the coming weeks.