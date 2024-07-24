Dean Huijsen is set to leave Juventus this summer, and two clubs are now actively fighting to sign him.

The defender has been one of the best players in Juve’s youth teams and spent part of last season on loan at AS Roma.

His bold decision to move there proved to be the right one, as he did well in the few games he played for them.

If he remains at Juve, Thiago Motta will give him game time, but the Bianconeri want to sell him.

Juve recognises that he is a talented player but wishes to sign a more experienced defender and will allow him to leave.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Stuttgart and Bournemouth are the two clubs most interested in a move for him now.

Bournemouth has assembled one of the youngest squads in the Premier League and wants him to join them.

Stuttgart will play in the Champions League next season, and they want him to join their squad, believing he is mature enough to improve them.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is a top talent, and it would be great if any deal that takes him away from Turin included a buy-back clause.