Two clubs join Juventus in the race for Thomas Meunier

Juventus is one of the clubs interested in a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier, but the race for his signature is getting hotter.

The Belgian could be on the move at the end of this season and Juve wants him to join their group when he departs from BVB.

The Bianconeri are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and it should be easy for anyone to decide to join them, instead of another club.

But a report on Calciomercato reveals Manchester United and Barcelona want to add the former PSG man to their squad.

Both top Euro sides are now set to provide serious competition for the Bianconeri and it is a competition they should be bothered about.

Juve FC Says

United and Barcelona are similarly big clubs and the English side probably has more money to offer than we do.

If we seriously want him, we must prepare an offer that makes a lot of sense to beat United to add him to our squad.

But that will not be easy because the Premier League is very enticing and Barcelona is a club that players struggle to reject when choosing a new home.

But their interest might not be as serious as reported by the media, which should boost our chances of landing him.