Daniele Rugani recently signed a contract extension with Juventus, but the defender is reportedly not in the Bianconeri’s plans moving forward.

While Juventus has valued Rugani’s presence over several seasons, he has not been a regular starter for quite some time. Max Allegri, appreciating Rugani as a backup player, played a key role in Juventus offering him a new contract.

However, the club is now open to letting him leave, as reported by Calciomercato, suggesting that he could be training with the Juve Next Gen team next season if he doesn’t secure a move.

Fortunately, there are clubs showing interest in Rugani. According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab and Ajax are among those interested. Both clubs see Rugani as a potentially valuable experienced addition to their squads and have included him in their transfer plans.

Juventus is eager to offload Rugani sooner rather than later, and the interest from these clubs is seen as positive progress in achieving that goal.

Juve FC Says

Rugani does not have much to offer us, and we do not expect Thiago Motta to count on him as he begins his spell as the manager of Juventus.

We have some fine defenders in our squad, but if we are offloading Rugani, we must sign at least one more defender, having already lost Alex Sandro.