Two clubs maintain an interest in Weston McKennie

July 8, 2023 - 9:45 am

Weston McKennie, a player for Juventus, struggled during his loan spell at Leeds United last season, which ultimately resulted in the club’s relegation. As a result, Juventus is keen to offload the American midfielder during this transfer window. Despite his difficult time in the Premier League, McKennie has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery holds a positive opinion of McKennie, and there is also interest from Borussia Dortmund in Germany. Juventus would be pleased to hear about these potential suitors, but the crucial aspect is for one of them to take decisive steps to sign the midfielder.

With Juventus set to begin their pre-season in two days, they currently have an excess of expected players. Therefore, the club would greatly appreciate being able to offload some players, including McKennie, to create room for new signings before the transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is one player we expected a lot from when he went to Leeds, but the midfielder disappointed us.

There is no room for him in Turin at the moment and we expect him to find a new home where he can show his quality in the coming days.

Perhaps when he leaves, other unwanted stars would also get new homes to move to.

