Two clubs race clear of Juventus in the race for World Cup winner

Juventus has been interested in the return of Paul Pogba for much of this season as he nears the end of his time at Manchester United.

The French midfielder left the Bianconeri to return to United in 2016 and he is now set to leave the English club again as a free agent.

Juve wants him back and the Bianconeri have plans to win the race for his signature, but is it good enough?

Being one of the most recognisable players of his generation, Pogba is not lacking suitors who would take him on as a free agent.

The World Cup winner is being targeted by PSG and Real Madrid as well, and Tuttomercatoweb claims both clubs are well ahead of Juve in the race for his signature.

With Mino Raiola as his agent, Juve always has a chance, but if he chooses not to return to the club, we almost cannot do anything about that.

PSG and Real Madrid are top European clubs like Juve, but they have been more successful than the Bianconeri in the last few seasons.

The midfielder will enjoy a return to familiar territory, but he might want to try somewhere new before ending his playing career.