Two clubs reject Juventus loan offers for their players

Juventus has been linked with a move for Mauro Icardi and Gianluca Scamacca.

Icardi is an accomplished Serie A striker, but he is struggling to get enough playing time in Paris.

This could force him to make a return to Serie A when an opportunity arrives.

Scamacca has been on Juve’s radar since he joined Genoa on loan from Sassuolo last season.

He is back at his parent club and has an impressive goal record in the league this season.

Juve could look to land both players, but they have reportedly failed in attempts to sign them individually.

Calciomercato via Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri made a loan offer to the clubs of both strikers, but they were turned down.

Sassuolo and PSG want a better deal than just a simple six-month loan deal.

Juve FC Says

Icardi is one player who can almost guarantee goals for us. However, the striker’s off-field problems should make Juve change their mind on him.

Scamacca is still very young and might be the better of both attackers, considering he still has room for development.

However, we already have Moise Kean in our squad and he rarely gets playing time.

It is probably better to groom the former PSG loanee instead of adding another attacker who will need time to adjust to playing for a top club.