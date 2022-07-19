Two clubs reportedly want Arthur but there is no serious effort yet

Arthur Melo is one player Juventus is keen to get rid of in this transfer window.

The midfielder has simply been a flop at the Allianz Stadium since he moved to Juve.

The Bianconeri haven’t been getting a good performance from him. After working with two different managers, he is still underperforming.

Juve now hopes he leaves, and there have been rumoured interest from Barcelona and Arsenal.

The Catalans sold him to Juve, and Tuttomercatoweb says a return to Camp Nou remains an option.

Another club that has considered signing him recently is Arsenal, but the report claims the Gunners might struggle to pay his salary.

Juve FC Says

We are in a terrible position in terms of Arthur’s future, and the midfielder could be stuck with us for yet another season.

We don’t need him, and we might have to get tough and sacrificial to offload him.

This means we probably need to agree to pay around half of his wages while he spends the rest of his contract at another club.

This might still not make it easy for us to find a new home for him, but there is time, and a few suitors might surprise us before the window closes.