Two clubs stand in the way between Juventus and their transfer target

Juventus remains in the market to strengthen their squad despite having some of the best players in Italy.

One position the Bianconeri want to add new bodies to is their midfield and they have a target in the Bundesliga.

Corentin Tolisso of Bayern Munich has emerged as their top target ahead of the next summer transfer window.

The Frenchman will be out of a contract in the summer and he would represent one of the best free agents who can move to Turin.

However, as Juve plots to sign him, other European clubs are making plans to add him to their squad as well.

Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato says the Bianconeri is facing competition from Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan to sign the World Cup winner.

Tolisso has had an injury-ravaged stay at Bayern, but when he has been fit, he keeps showing that he is a talented midfielder.

Juve is struggling to get fine performances from the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie.

Both players still have time to adapt to the system of Massimiliano Allegri and thrive, however, they could face competition from Tolisso from the start of next season.

If the Bianconeri wants to win the race for his signature, they might have to offer him a financial package that is better than what his other suitors will offer him.