Two clubs willing to take Juventus youngster on loan

Kaio Jorge could leave Juventus this month as he struggles to break into the Bianconeri first team.

The former Santos youngster remains one of the finest talents in their ranks, but he has too much competition for a place in the team.

Max Allegri has been giving him some chances to play, but they are not enough, and he needs to be at a club where he is trusted to start matches more often.

Calciomercato says Juventus is now considering offloading him temporarily this month.

Salernitana and Cagliari are two clubs that are interested in giving him a chance to play more often in the second half of the season.

Jorge is one player who will save Juve money in the future. However, he needs to play more regularly to reach that level.

Sending him out on loan is the absolute best solution, but he has to join a club that would commit to giving him enough playing time.

If these suitors cannot guarantee that, then it is better to keep him in the squad and allow him to train with the top players we have.

Hopefully, Jorge would begin next season well and make an enormous impact at the club.