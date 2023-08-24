Kenan Yildiz is undeniably emerging as one of the most promising young talents within the ranks of Juventus, showcasing his skills prominently within the club’s youth divisions.

Arriving at Juventus last season from Bayern Munich, Yildiz has made impressive strides in his development. His rapid growth within the club’s structure led to his elevation from the U19 team to the Next Gen side.

During the pre-season phase, Yildiz had the opportunity to join the senior Bianconeri squad for their tour of the United States, further underscoring his progress.

While his club career continues to flourish, his international future remains uncertain, with two nations expressing a keen interest in securing his allegiance.

Although born in Germany, Yildiz has represented Turkiye youth teams so far. Nevertheless, Germany is not ready to relinquish their pursuit.

Reports from Football Italia reveal that a spirited international tug-of-war has commenced between Germany and Turkiye for the talented attacker’s affiliation.

Both countries have taken notice of Yildiz’s impressive performances and are now actively vying to secure his commitment to their respective national teams.

Juve FC Says

This battle proves that Yildiz is a superb player who will do well for us and any nation he chooses to represent.

As a club, we have no issue with the country he decides to play for, but we need to ensure we can get him on a new deal and not lose him to any of his many suitors in the near future.