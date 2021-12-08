Two current midfielders named amongst Juve’s biggest flops in the last 30 years

Just like any other top club in the world, Juve’s history is filled with great players who wrote memorable chapters, and at the same time, others who failed to prove their worth for one reason or another.

IlBianconero journalist Gianluca Minchiotti decided to build a formation made up of the Bianconeri’s biggest flops in the last 30 years.

Interestingly, the list included two players who are currently a part of Max Allegri’s squad – One made it to the starting lineup, while the other earned a not-so-honorary mention.

In goal, the journalist chose Edwin van der Sar. Despite being one of the greatest goalkeepers in his generation, the Dutchman failed to adapt to Italian football.

In defense, Jean Alain Boumsong was chosen for his forgettable post-calciopoli stint, alongside Jorge Andrade who suffered from a career-ending injury after playing a handful of matches for the Bianconeri in 2007.

The backline also includes Brazilian left-back Athirson and French defensive midfielder Jocelyn Blanchard.

Aaron Ramsey represent the current disappointing crop of midfielders, with Christian Poulsen alongside him.

Diego Ribas also made the list. The attacking midfielder started his Juventus stint on an exciting note, but then faded throughout the rest of 2009/10 campaign.

Jorge Martinez and Eljero Elia are two wingers who couldn’t make an impact at the club, and are joined by Argentine striker Juan Esnaider.

Finally, the article adds a host of names for the bench, including Arthur Melo.

Juventus Flops: Van der Sar; Boumsong, Andrade, Athirson; Blanchard, Ramsey, Poulsen, Diego; Martinez, Ensaider, Elia.

Bench: Neto; Knezevic, Rinaudo, Sorin; Arthur, Almiron, Oliseh, Felipe Melo; Krasic, Bendtner, Anelka

Coach: Luigi Maifredi