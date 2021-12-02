Two English clubs offer at least 70m euros for Juventus’ target

Juventus is facing increasing competition in the race for the signature of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian has been in fine form this season and looks set to leave Fiorentina in January or at the end of this season.

Juve wants to win the race for his signature and add him to their squad, but they face the prospect of missing out on their coveted target.

Calciomercato claims the striker is attracting the attention of clubs in England, and two of them will break the bank to sign him.

The report says Arsenal and Tottenham have both tabled offers of at least 70m euros to Fiorentina for his signature.

They want him in the January transfer window, and Juve cannot compete with them in the new year.

The sale of Dusan Vlahovic will come down to which club offers the most money to sign him.

Juve might gather enough money for his transfer in the summer. But if he leaves in the January transfer window, then the Bianconeri will miss out on his signature.

The seriousness of both English clubs means Juve has their work cut out in their bid to sign him now, and it would be interesting to see if they can convince him to stay until the summer when he can move to Turin.