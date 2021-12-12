Two European clubs become January options for Juventus flop

When Juventus swapped Miralem Pjanic for Arthur Melo last season, most of us thought the Bianconeri had gotten the better player.

That is understandable because the Brazilian is much younger and has impressive technical ability.

However, two seasons into his spell at the Allianz Stadium, he is yet to convince us and could leave the club soon.

Todofichajes says he is up for grabs in the January transfer window after failing to impress Max Allegri.

The Juve gaffer is prepared to allow him to leave next month and two European clubs are interested.

Bayern Munich has identified him as the ideal backup for Leon Goretzka and has even started talks with Juve.

However, he also has interest from Lazio, with the report claiming Maurizio Sarri had asked Juve to sign him when he managed the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Selling our underperforming players is the next step in the current rebuild because most of them are holding the club back.

When you have Arthur in your squad, you would think you have a very efficient player for your team, but that isn’t the case with the Brazilian.

He has failed to deliver performances that can help the club and probably needs a new environment to reach his full potential.