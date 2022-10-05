Two European giants battling for important Juventus man

Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group.

He continues to show why he is compared to the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The current Juve side has been in poor form at the start of this season and some of their problems are creating enough chances for their strikers to score.

This has opened the door for Vlahovic to leave them for another club, and he still has big teams circling.

Recent reports claim PSG wants to add him to their star-studded team, but there is a new entrant into the race.

Calciomercato says the Frenchmen are not the only club keen on adding him to their squad.

It claims Bayern Munich has also joined the race for his signature, and the Germans will push the French champions to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is not for sale, but it is normal that top clubs want to add him to their squad.

However, we remain one of the biggest clubs in the world as well, so we do not need to sell him.