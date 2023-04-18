Two European giants competing for Juventus star

Juventus faces a serious fight to keep Dusan Vlahovic beyond this campaign.

The striker is struggling at the club, yet he is one of the most sought-after players in the world at the moment and he could change clubs in the summer.

The Serbian is on the radar of several clubs and Juve knows they might be powerless to stop him from leaving.

Arsenal had been the main suitor for his signature, but new clubs keep joining the list and the latest are Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Both clubs feel the striker can be useful to their team and will attempt to add him to the group at the end of this campaign, as reported by Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best attackers in the world at the moment and we expect him to get all the attention he is getting.

The Serbian has done well on our books, but he needs to score more goals, even if this is his final season in Turin.

At the end of the campaign, we can discuss whether we will keep him in the group. If he wants out and a good offer arrives, the club must accept it.