Adrien Rabiot’s future remains uncertain, despite being in the second half of the season. The French midfielder opted for only a one-year extension with Juventus after last season, a decision influenced by the club’s reluctance to lose him.

Despite the short-term extension, Rabiot has continued to be a pivotal figure at Juventus, and the club is eager for him to commit to a longer-term contract. However, Rabiot’s representatives assert that it is premature to discuss contract negotiations, emphasising his current focus on on-field performance.

While Juventus awaits Rabiot’s decision, other clubs have been encouraged to explore the possibility of securing his services. According to Tuttomercatoweb, both Barcelona and Bayern Munich have expressed serious interest in the World Cup finalist and are actively pursuing his signature.

The report suggests that both clubs are in need of midfield reinforcements and have identified Rabiot as a priority target for the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot’s reluctance to pen a new deal at the Allianz Stadium is a sign that he seriously thinks he could get a better deal outside Turin.

We must begin to search for his replacement on the transfer market ahead of the next campaign.