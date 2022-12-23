Dean Huijsen is now one of the finest players in the Juventus academy as the Bianconeri continue to groom the finest players around the continent.

Juve has recently trusted their youngsters to deliver fine performances for them, and it paid off, which should make them want to rely even more on them.

One man who might get a first-team chance soon is 17-year-old Huijsen, but outside clubs have made him a target.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is being trailed by Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Both European giants are preparing to snap him up if they get encouragement that he could leave Juve.

However, the Bianconeri knows about their interests and will work hard to keep him with them for the long term instead.

Juve FC Says

For Barca and Bayern to show interest in a player, it means he truly is a top talent, and we must protect him at all costs.

Max Allegri’s recent decision to hand chances to young players at the club will give him confidence that he will get his opportunity if he keeps working hard in the U19 and Next Gen teams.

A move away will also not help him get closer to a first-team spot, so it is probably better for him to stay with us and continue his development.