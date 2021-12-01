chiesa
Two European giants ready to battle for Chiesa – (Video)

December 1, 2021 - 2:00 am

If Juventus fail to qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League, they could end up losing some of their biggest assets who will be tempted to move towards greener pastures.

According to a video posted by the Sun’s official Twitter account, Federico Chiesa could end up joining either Chelsea or Bayern Munich. The video cites famous Italian journalist Nico Schira.

The Italian winger is said to be happy in Turin at the moment, but reports will continue to link him with moves abroad as long as the Old Lady’s struggles continue.

