Juventus is facing serious competition in their bid to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer.

The midfielder will leave Manchester United in the summer after running down his contract at the club.

He was at Juve between 2012 and 2016 before returning to United and the Bianconeri wants him back.

But the Frenchman is a global superstar who has won the World Cup for his country, so other clubs want him as well.

Tuttomercatoweb claims PSG and Real Madrid are keen to add him to their squad.

The same report states that the French club wants him to play under their incoming manager, Zinedine Zidane, while Madrid wants him as their top summer signing after they miss out on Kylian Mbappe.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a top player so it is not surprising that these clubs want to sign him just like Juve.

This means we need to work very hard to ensure that we offer him the best terms so that he has no reason to join another club.

But if the United man decides he wants to try a fresh competition, Madrid and PSG automatically have the upper hand because he has spent time in Serie A before.