Two European teams on Gomez as Juventus rejects Atalanta’s asking price

Juventus might be set to miss out on the signing of Atalanta’s Papu Gomez, with two other European teams keen on him.

The Argentinean appears to have permanently damaged his relationship with Atalanta, and he is now set to leave the club.

La Dea is open to allowing him to leave, but they have set an asking price of at least 10 million euros if any team is serious.

The fee is considered too much by Juventus and Calciomercato says that they have decided to relax their efforts to sign him.

As they struggle to meet Atalanta’s demands, two new teams have emerged as possible destinations for him.

The report says Hertha Berlin and Trabzonspor have both made contact with La Dea over Gomez.

The attacking midfielder is one of the reasons why Atalanta has been challenging the traditional elites in Italy in the last few seasons.

He would be a valuable addition to the current Juve team with his huge experience playing in the Italian top flight.

The report adds that Gomez wants to remain in Italy and perhaps stay close to Atalanta as much as he can.

If Atalanta becomes keen to sell him, they might reduce their asking price before the transfer window shuts.