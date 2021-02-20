Two factors play against Isco if he wants Juventus move

Isco has emerged as one of Juventus targets in recent months and a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo might be a beauty to behold.

The Spaniard has struggled for a playing time in Madrid this season, but he remains one of the most talented midfielders out there and he could get back to form with a change of environment.

However, Diariogol via Calciomercato is reporting that signing him is not possible for Juventus at the moment.

First, because the finances involved in signing a player of his quality will simply be too much for the Bianconeri in the current climate.

Secondly, the Bianconeri are focused on signing younger players and that makes signing him unsuitable.

The midfielder has had the best time of his career in the colours of Los Blancos and is probably looking for one last team before hanging up his boots.

Juventus already has enough older players and their current midfield options will probably perform better than the former Malaga man.

In 16 appearances for Madrid this season, the Spaniard hasn’t scored a goal and has just an assist.

Juve will look to offload ineffective players from their squad at the end of this season, it makes no sense to add more.