Two favourites emerge as potential Allegri replacement

Max Allegri’s position as the manager of Juventus is currently under significant uncertainty following the team’s recent poor performances.

Having gone two seasons without securing a single trophy, Allegri’s tenure at the club appears to be nearing its end, with the management likely to make a decisive move at the conclusion of this campaign.

Despite being regarded as one of the finest Italian managers, Allegri’s current form has been lacking, prompting the club to consider alternative options. The discussions have already begun, with two names being mentioned as potential replacements.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Juventus is contemplating the return of Antonio Conte to the Allianz Stadium, following his departure from Tottenham. Additionally, Luciano Spalletti, the coach who led Napoli to a Serie A title, seems to be on the verge of leaving his current club and is also being considered as a possible candidate.

While Allegri still has the opportunity to salvage his position by winning the remaining games of the season, it appears that even such an outcome may not be sufficient to save him from being relieved of his duties.

Juve FC Says

Allegri cannot say he did not get a chance to make his team better and earn some trophies at the Allianz Stadium.

However, it seems he is no longer the inspirational manager who helped the Black and Whites to reach the final of the Champions League twice while dominating domestic football.