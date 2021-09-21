Two former Juventus managers linked with Barcelona hot seat

Although Barcelona’s last season was largely disappointing, the club decided to renew their faith in Ronald Koeman. But following an underwhelming start to the new campaign, it appears that patience in running out at Catalunya.

The Blaugrana started their Champions League campaign with another embarrassing defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, and on Monday night, they were only spared the blushes against Granada thanks to a late equalizer from Ronald Araujo.

Last night, the Camp Nou crowd unleashed their displeasure towards the Dutch manager’s performance, and the club could be ready to take action.

According to Calciomercato via ILBianconero, Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez could be the favorite to take over, but two former Juventus managers have also been mentioned as potential candidates.

The first name is far from being a surprising one, as Antonio Conte is arguably the most prolific manager in world football without a club at the moment.

However, Andrea Pirlo’s addition to the list could raise some eyebrows. The Maestro managed the Bianconeri last season in his first coaching experience but was sacked by the end of the campaign with the team finishing 4th in the Serie A table.

The report explains that Barcelona president Joan Laporta was left impressed by the rookie coach who led his side towards a 3-0 victory at Camp Nou last season. His playing philosophy is also said to be harmonious with the Catalans’ approach to the game.