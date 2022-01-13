Two former Juventus stars reject Poland job

In the recent weeks, Paulo Sousa left his post as the manager of the Polish national team before taking over at Flamengo in Brazil.

The Portuguese is a former Juventus player who lifted the Champions League in 1996, before winning the competition in the following season while representing Borussia Dortmund.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport Calciomercato, the Polish federating attempted to replace the former Fiorentina manager with yet another ex-Juventus player in Fabio Cannavaro.

Nevertheless, the 2006 Ballon d’Or winner rejected the opportunity.

Therefore, the Polish attempted to lure in his former Italy teammate Andrea Pirlo. However, the latter refused the offer as well.

Despite launching a coaching career in 2013, Cannavaro is yet to manage in Europe. His previous experiences have been in UAE and most notably China.

The Neapolitan left his role at Guangzhou last year, and is waiting for the right opportunity to take over a European side.

On the other hand, Pirlo started his coaching career with a baptism of fire when he took over Juventus in August 2020.

However, his tenure ended after just season in charge of the Bianconeri, as his 4th place finish in Serie A was deemed insufficient to save his job.

Juve FC say

Both Italians are still young and relatively inexperienced at the big stage. Therefore, coaching an international team doesn’t sound like the right move for either man.

National teams are usually reserved for older and more experienced managers, as the younger coaches prefer the fast paced rhythm of club football.