After losing Arkadiusz Milik for several months, Juventus are reportedly searching the market for a quick fix.

The Polish striker underwent surgery earlier this week after failing to properly recover from a knee injury that has been menacing him since June.

The latest reports suggest the 30-year-old will remain on the sidelines until January, leaving Dusan Vlahovic as the solitary striker in the first team.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are reflecting on their options. But since the transfer market won’t open until January, the only way to bring in reinforcement would be to sign a free agent.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb via JuventusNews24, Cristiano Giuntoli is considering poaching Wissam Ben Yedder.

The 34-year-old rose to fame during his time at Toulouse, earning a move to Sevilla in 2016.

After spending three years in Spain, he made his return to his native country of France through the gates of Monaco in 2019.

The experienced striker became a stalwart at the Ligue 1 side for five years before leaving the club at the end of the previous campaign. The former France international remains unattached.

On the other hand, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) suggests the Serie A giants could move for Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting who has been a free agent since seeing out his contract with Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

The physically imposing Cameroonian striker also had previous experiences at the likes of Schalke, Stoke City and Paris Saint-Germain.