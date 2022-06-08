As confirmed by the player himself, Juventus will soon sit on the table with the entourage of Matthijs de Ligt in the hopes of finding an agreement over a contract renewal.

The Dutchman initially landed in Turin back in 2019, and has a deal that ties him to the club until 2024.

However, the Italians would like to extend the length of the contract to avoid losing the services of another top player for free.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, two contractual hurdles are separating between Juventus and de Ligt.

First, the club would like to lower the defender’s salary. The management has been adamant on lowering the wage bill since the arrival of CEO Maurizio Arrivabene last summer, and the 22-year-old is, after all, the squad’s highest earner.

For his part, the center back want to lower the buyout clause which is currently worth 125 million euros. Therefore, these two knots must be solved before the inking of a new deal.

Hence, this situation has prompted the interest of two top Premier League clubs: Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Blues are longtime admirers of the Netherlands international, and following the departure of Antonio Rudiger, they’re desperate to find themselves another top defender.

On the other hand, the Red Devils have recently appointed Erik ten Hag as manager. The Dutch tactician was famously in charge of Ajax when de Ligt rose to stardom, and would definitely relish a reunion with his old pupil.