Two important Juventus players are one booking away from suspension

With the season reaching its final stretch, yellow cards are beginning to pile up for Juventus players. The Serie A rules state that every five yellows result in a one-match suspension.

Last weekend, Luca Pellegrini missed the Derby d’Italia against Inter while serving a ban. Today, it will be Alvaro Morata’s turn to sit on the sidelines as Max Allegri’s men visit Cagliari. Mattia De Sciglio will join him as a result of the comments he made towards the official last Sunday.

But as JuventusNews24 points out, another two important Juventus players are running the risk of missing out on next weekend’s encounter against Bologna if they receive a booking later today.

The first happens to be Dusan Vlahovic who has become the De Facto leader of the Bianconeri’s frontline since making the switch from Fiorentina last January.

The Serbian has been booked twice in the league while representing Juventus, but had also received two yellow cards during his time at Fiorentina earlier in the campaign.

The other Juventus player under the threat of suspension is Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman had been disappointing on several occasions this season, but with Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie injured, Allegri has very few options left in the middle of the park, and the last thing he needs is another absentee.