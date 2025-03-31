Juventus are in urgent need of their injured players returning to full fitness as they prepare for a crucial Serie A clash against AS Roma. Igor Tudor, who secured a victory in his first match as Juventus manager against Genoa, will be eager to maintain that momentum. However, facing Roma presents a far tougher challenge, and he will want his strongest squad available.

Two key Juventus players, Andrea Cambiaso and Douglas Luiz, have been sidelined with injuries for several weeks. Their absence has been felt, and the club had hoped they would regain fitness over the international break. Prior to the break, both players were training individually, which raised concerns about their availability for upcoming fixtures. Juventus have remained optimistic about their recovery, but their latest training sessions suggest a different reality.

According to Il Bianconero, Cambiaso and Luiz were once again training alone in the most recent session, indicating they are still not ready to return to full team training. This development is a significant blow for Juventus, given how vital both players are to the team’s structure and tactical setup. With less than a week remaining before they face Roma, the club now face a race against time to determine whether either player can recover in time.

Juventus will not want to rush them back prematurely, as doing so could risk aggravating their injuries. However, given the importance of the Roma fixture, they will be closely monitored in the coming days to assess whether they can be included in the squad. If there are any signs of improvement, they may yet have a chance to feature in some capacity.

Luiz and Cambiaso have been crucial figures in Juventus’ campaign, and their absence has been noticeable. The team will be eager to see them back on the pitch as soon as possible, but their long-term fitness remains the priority. Juventus will hope for positive updates in the coming days, but as it stands, their participation in the upcoming match remains uncertain.