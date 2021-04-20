Two in & two out as Juventus prepare for Parma

Juventus will be boosted by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo for tomorrow’s clash with Parma, but we will be without two stars.

The Portuguese missed the loss to Atalanta at the weekend, where our side failed to ripple the net as we succumbed to a 1-0 defeat, and Ronaldo will be a big plus ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Weston McKennie’s availability isn’t 100%, but he is expected to make the playing squad despite suffering with his back.

Enrico Passarella also confirmed for EuroFantasyLeague that Federico Chiesa will be missing against Parma having limped off against Atalanta at the weekend with a thigh issue.

Federico Bernadeschi also remains out as we follow Coronavirus protocols following his positive test.

The Italian was the third positive test following the international break, with Merih Demiral and Leo Bonucci also having been forced to isolate, but the latter pair have since returned to the playing squad.

It will be interesting to see if Paulo Dybala or Alvaro Morata will keep his place in the team alongside the returning superstar, with the slim possibility of both being benched in favour of Dejan Kulusevski playing further up the field.

The Swede will more than likely be fielded in wide-midfield with Chiesa set to miss out however.

Is Dybala ready for a long run in the first-team after his continual absences this term?

Patrick