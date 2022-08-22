Juventus has just handed Nicolo Fagioli a new deal. To many fans, that was a clear show of support for the midfielder and Juve is about to confirm him as a first team member.

However, it has now been revealed that he could leave the club on loan again because of a lack of first-team chances.

The midfielder spent the last campaign on loan at Cremonese and he did well.

His performance for them was one reason they earned a promotion back to the top flight.

They have been looking to take him back, but Juve has kept him in their squad for now.

The midfielder is now set to leave on loan again and a report on Calciomercato says The Gray and Reds remain one of his suitors.

However, they are facing competition from Sampdoria and La Samp will look to convince him to choose them instead.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli did well on loan last season and the best way to continue his development is to continue playing regularly.

The midfielder is a top talent, and we would not want to allow him to stay on the bench and lose the experience he gained last season.

The most important thing in choosing a suitor for him would be to pick one that will guarantee him playing time.