Two Italian managers emerge as possible replacement for Pirlo

April 19, 2021 - 6:30 pm

Andrea Pirlo remains under pressure at Juventus and no one knows what the future holds for him.

His Bianconeri side has dropped more points in their bid to at least end this season in the Champions League places when they lost 1-0 to Atalanta.

One good news for them was Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Inter Milan, which keeps them ahead of the Partenopei on the league table.

However, things have to change soon enough with the club’s fans used to seeing their team win titles yearly in the last decade.

Reports have linked Max Allegri with a return to the hot seat but a report on La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says he isn’t the only manager that they are thinking about.

The report says they are also considering former AS Roma manager, Luciano Spalletti, as well as Roberto Mancini.

The latter won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan and has been the manager of the Italy national team since 2018.

Spalletti was the manager of AS Roma across two spells and he last managed Inter Milan in 2019.

He won two Italian Cups with Roma and won the Russian league with Zenit Saint Petersburg.

