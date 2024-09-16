Italian journalists Sandro Sabatini and Ricardo Trevisani had an argument on television over Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian bagged a brace against Hellas Verona but failed to score on three other occasions this season.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old found himself isolated for most of the match, and failed to translate a couple of inviting chances into goals, forcing the Old Lady to settle for a goalless draw against Empoli.

Therefore Sabatini reminded his colleague Trevisani how he used to blame the striker’s shortcomings on Max Allegri’s coaching methods over the past few years.

“It was said that Vlahovic wasn’t scoring because of Allegri, blaming the latter for failing to improve players,” noted the veteran journalist during his appearance on Pressing via IlBianconero.

“However. Vlahovic has gotten worse compared to last year!”

This naturally prompted a reply from Trevisani who insists it remains premature to pass judgments at this early stage of Thiago Motta’s reign at Juventus.

“If Vlahovic has worsened, we’ll see at the end of the season. I’m not judging him after four games in which he also scored two goals.

“I worry when a striker has no opportunities to score, Vlahovic had 10 chances in four games and that’s fine. He’ll score goals.”

Trevisani had often come to Allegri’s criticism last season, but he’s been much more optimistic about the new project led by Cristiano Giuntoli and Motta.