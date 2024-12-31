Juventus has been in excellent form this season, remaining unbeaten in domestic competitions thanks to a strong and balanced squad. Thiago Motta has benefited from having top-tier players at his disposal, but January may see some key names leave the Allianz Stadium. While Juventus is known for their solid defensive unit, the transfer window has attracted interest in several of their star defenders.

Despite suffering a season-ending injury, Gleison Bremer remains a sought-after player. According to Juve FC sources, the Brazilian centre-back, regarded as one of the best in Serie A before his injury, continues to draw attention from clubs across Europe. While Juventus is unlikely to entertain offers mid-season, this interest could resurface when Bremer returns to fitness. Losing him now would undoubtedly be a significant blow to the team, but his market value ensures he remains a valuable asset in the future.

Another player linked with a departure is Danilo, whose performances have caught the eye of Napoli. Antonio Conte, Napoli’s manager, is reportedly eager to reunite with the versatile defender in January. Juventus is said to be open to a deal for Danilo, who has just six months remaining on his current contract. Selling him in January would allow the Bianconeri to secure a transfer fee rather than risk losing him for free in the summer.

While Danilo has been an essential figure for Juventus this season, the club appears ready to prioritise long-term planning. Moving on from the 33-year-old defender would enable them to invest in younger talent who could become a key part of their future. This strategy aligns with Juventus’s focus on maintaining competitiveness while preparing for the challenges ahead.

Managing potential departures in January will be a delicate balancing act for Juventus. The club’s ability to handle these situations effectively will determine how well they can sustain their momentum for the rest of the season while planning for continued success in the future.