Two Juventus defenders named in Best Serie A formation for round 25

While everyone was awaiting another spectacular display from the attacking trident of Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata, it was the backline that stole the show against Atalanta.

Following the conclusion of the 25th round of Serie A, Calciomercato revealed its best lineup from the weekend’s action, and it included two Juventus defenders.

Matthijs de Ligt produced a defensive masterclass in Bergamo, denying Jermeie Boga and company on several occasions.

Although his mistake led to La Dea’s opener, it was still a brilliant display from the former Ajax captain.

However, it was Danilo who stole the headlines with an added-time equalizer that salvaged a vital point for the Old Lady.

The Brazilian was solid on the right flank, before switching to a central role in the final minutes following Leonardo Bonucci’s exit.

In addition to the Juventus duo, Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyi earned his spot thanks to his stunning opener after coming off the bench.

The list also includes former Juventus defender Merih Demiral who had the upper hand in his personal duels against Vlahovic.

Milan’s Rafael Leao spearheads the formation after scoring the winner against Sampdoria that put Milan on top of the Serie A table.

Best Lineup from Round 25 (4-3-2-1): Falcone (Sampdoria); Danilo (Juventus), Demiral (Atalanta), de Ligt (Juventus), Haps (Venezia); Crnigoj (Venezia), Tamezé (Verona), Traorè (Sassuolo); Malinovskyi (Atalanta), Zaccagni (Lazio); Leao (Milan)