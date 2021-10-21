Two Juventus defenders should return to starting lineup for Inter clash

After his solid display against Roma in the weekend, Giorgio Chiellini was handed a rest during Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Zenit St. Petersburg.

At the age of 37, the Juventus captain is no longer a spring chicken, but his colossal performances at the back remain vital for the team, which is why Max Allegri has thus far been delicately managing his playing time.

According to JuveNews24, The Italy captain should return to the starting lineup for the major Derby d’Italia clash between the Bianconeri and Inter.

Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt both produced convincing displays in Russia as the team secured yet another clean sheet, but the Dutchman will probably have to make way again in favor of the experienced pair.

Moreover, the source also expects Danilo to reclaim his starting berth at right-back. The Brazilian did well against the Giallorossi, but Mattia De Sciglio was given another chance to shine in midweek.

While the Italian fullback was considered to be the man of the match against Zenit, he could find himself on the bench for the Giuseppe Meazza encounter – unless Allegri favors him ahead of Alex Sandro on the left.

Juan Cuadrado should also return to the starting formation after earning a partial rest in the Champions League, and he is expected to be deployed as a right winger in front of Danilo.

Kaio Jorge will rejoin the first team after featuring for the U23 squad on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if Paulo Dybala would be deemed fit enough to make the trip.