Two Juventus fans to stand trial for racism and Nazi gesture

Two Juventus fans will go on trial in Paris over racism and the Nazi salute.

Four of the club’s fans were arrested after a video circulated online showing at least one making a Nazi salute and the other making a monkey gesture.

The Bianconeri is against racism in all its forms and will not stop the individuals responsible from paying the price for their behaviour.

A report on Football Italia reveals two of the four fans arrested will undergo trial for the act.

Juve FC Says

Football clubs have put in the best measures to stop racists from supporting them or showcasing that part of them in matches.

It is a hard job to do. Sometimes, certain individuals will show their racist side in matches.

This means occurrences like this will continue and we just have to keep working hard to eliminate them from the game.

If these arrested fans get serious punishments for their actions, it will discourage others from engaging in the act either in our stadiums or when we play away.

We would return to action tomorrow against Salernitana and we hope fans will come out to support the team and cheer them to victory in the right way.