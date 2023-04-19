This Thursday, Juventus will take on Sporting away from home in the decisive second leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

The Bianconeri won the first leg at home thanks to Federico Gatti’s lone goal, but their mission in Lisbon remains complicated, especially based on their recent domestic performances.

But according to JuventusNews24, Max Allegri will receive a boost as two of his veterans will return to the fold.

The first is Mattia De Sciglio who has been out with a slight knock recently. The Italian should make his return to the squad alongside Alex Sandro who could be in contention for a starting spot in the back-three.

Nonetheless, Moise Kean remains unavailable after suffering an injury in the aftermath of last week’s encounter against the Portuguese.

As Calciomercato explains, the Italian striker will be out with a muscular problem for a couple of weeks.

He will also miss another two important clashes: next Sunday’s Serie A fixture against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium and the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final versus Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza.

The source expects the 23-year-old to make his return for the trip to Bologna on April 30.

In Kean’s absence, one between Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik should start alongside Angel Di Maria up front, while Federico Chiesa could join in to form an attacking trident.