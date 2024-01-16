Tuesday’s night encounter against Sassuolo could see Tiago Djalo and Vasilije Adzic greet the Juventus fans for the first time.

The Bianconeri will begin their second half of the campaign by hosting the Emilian side at the Allianz Stadium this evening.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club’s two imminent signings will be in attendance.

The management expects both players to arrive today before finalizing their transfers in the next 24 hours or so.

Djalo will complete a move from Lille following an agreement between the parties.

The 23-year-old defender was supposedly heading towards Inter in the summer. The Nerazzurri were looking to sign him as a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Juventus directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna spotted the opportunity and struck a deal with Lille who were all too happy to sell the player rather than lose his services for free in the summer.

Juventus will reportedly pay around 3 million euros as a transfer fee. The Ligue 1 club is also entitled to bonuses and a 10% sell-on fee from a future sale.

On the other hand, Adzic is a 17-year-old attacking midfielder hailing from Montenegro. He rose through the ranks of Buduncnost Podgorica, becoming a protagonist with the senior team despite his tender age.

The teenager will likely join Juventus Next Gen which would give him the opportunity to prove his worth in Serie C.