Juventus are reportedly sweating over the fitness of two key players ahead of their Serie A clash against Hellas Verona this weekend, with Khephren Thuram and Kenan Yildiz both still managing knocks.

The Bianconeri head into the fixture knowing that victory is essential to maintain their position in the race for Champions League qualification. With competition for the top four intensifying, every remaining match carries significant importance for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Juventus have enjoyed a strong run of form in recent weeks, collecting important results that have kept them firmly in contention. Their performances have reinforced the belief within the club that they can achieve their objectives this season, provided they maintain consistency during the final stretch.

Injury concerns ahead of crucial fixture

Thuram and Yildiz have become important figures in Spalletti’s plans, with both players earning the trust of the coaching staff due to their tactical understanding and ability to execute the manager’s instructions on the pitch. Their availability could therefore play a decisive role in the outcome of the upcoming match.

However, according to Il Bianconero, neither player has yet rejoined full team training. Instead, both are continuing with individualised training programmes at the club’s facilities as they work towards recovery.

This situation leaves Juventus hopeful rather than certain, as the medical staff continue to monitor their progress closely in the days leading up to the match.

Cautious approach from Juventus staff

While the importance of the fixture is clear, Juventus are expected to take a cautious approach regarding selection decisions. The club will not risk either player unless they are fully cleared to play, prioritising long-term fitness over short-term availability.

As a result, the final decision will depend entirely on their recovery in the coming days. Juventus remain optimistic that both Thuram and Yildiz could still be available, but their participation is far from guaranteed ahead of a crucial encounter in the Serie A season.