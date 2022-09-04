Juventus had a busy transfer window, and it is not just the incoming business they did.

The Bianconeri also offloaded some deadwood temporarily and permanently.

Two players who stayed at the Allianz Stadium for long before securing a move away from the club are Nicolo Rovella and Marko Pjaca.

Rovella eventually joined Monza, while Pjaca moved to Empoli after turning down an offer from Sampdoria.

The Bianconeri added Rovella to their books early last year, but he spent the next 18 months on loan at Genoa.

He hoped he could get a chance at the Allianz Stadium this season, but he will spend the campaign at Monza.

Pjaca has failed to live to the expectations the club had of him when he moved to Turin in 2016. He is now on his sixth loan spell away from the club.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Rovella could play as a second-half substitute against Atalanta tomorrow.

Pjaca could also be involved when Empoli visits Salernitana.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is still just 20, and he needs regular game time to keep improving, which is why this loan spell will benefit him.

However, Pjaca is almost at the end of his Juve career and he will want to do well and secure a permanent transfer away from Juve on his return.