Two Juventus men named in Serie A flops of the season

Juventus made some interesting signings in the summer as Max Allegri strengthened his squad with players he believes are worth adding to the group.

The black and whites have had a good season because of some of the new buys, but not all of them have made the expected impact.

The likes of Angel di Maria and Filip Kostic have been in superb form for the Bianconeri and they are a good reason the club continues to do well despite all the challenges it faces.

However, a new report has named two of their summer arrivals as two of many Serie A flops of the season.

Football Italia reveals 8m euros-per-season Paul Pogba has not met expectations and is simply one of the worst players in Serie A this season.

The midfielder has had less than 40 minutes of action because of injuries and his return to Juve seems like a big mistake now.

The other flop from the Allianz Stadium is Leandro Paredes, who has fallen out of favour and is expected to return to PSG in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Paredes and Pogba have simply been terrible for us in this campaign and now it seems clear the club should not have added them to their squad.