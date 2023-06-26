Two Juventus midfielders entangled in Milinkovic-Savic negotiations

As it’s the case every summer, Juventus are working on a deal to bring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Turin.

This time around, the Serbian’s contractual situation will be a major boost for the Bianconeri. The player’s contract expires in a year, reducing Lazio’s leverage on the negotiations.

Yet, Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito is still requesting a figure between 35 and 40 million euros to release his star player. On the other hand, the Turin-based giants consider it excessive.

So according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus will try to lower the transfer fee by inserting Denis Zakaria as a bargaining chip.

The Swiss has just returned from an unsuccessful loan stint at Chelsea where he failed to convince. Therefore, the Bianconeri would be happy to offer his services in exchange to Milinkovic-Savic.

But as the source tells it, Lazio aren’t impressed. Instead, they have asked for the inclusion of Nicolo Barella in the negotiations. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri is keen admirer of the 21-year-old who enjoyed a splendid campaign on loan at Monza.

While Juventus would like the maintain the Italy U21 starlet at Continassa, we’ll see if Lazio would manage to convince them otherwise.

Finally, the report insists that the Old Lady’s onslaught on Milinkovic-Savic would only ensue once Adrien Rabiot gives his final answer for the management regarding the renewal offer.

The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the month. So his departure would open the door for the Serbian’s arrival.