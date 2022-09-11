On Sunday, Juventus will try to get back on track in a must-win match against Salernitana before hosting Benfica in an all-important Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Max Allegri, he may have to do it without the services of two important players in the middle of the park.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Manuel Locatelli could skip next week’s European clash before returning to action next weekend in the trip to Monza.

Yesterday, the manager announced the absence of the Euro 2020 winner from today’s match versus the Salerno-based club due to muscular fatigue.

In another article from Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24), the news outlet believes that Adrien Rabiot could also miss the Champions League encounter against the Portuguese.

The Frenchman had already suffered from an ankle knock that kept him out of last weekend’s clash against Fiorentina.

While he made his return against his former club Paris Saint Germain last Tuesday, he has apparently picked up another slight injury that will keep him out action this weekend.

The source claims that the 27-year-old is currently racing against time to be fit just in time for the battle against Benfica.

In the meantime, the likes of Weston McKennie, Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli will have the chance to prove their worth alongside the club’s new midfield anchor, Leandro Paredes.