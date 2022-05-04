Two Juventus players aiming to return ahead of Coppa Italia final

With one week separating us from Coppa Italia final, Max Allegri has began to study his choices. Now surely Juventus still have a league match to contend against Genoa on Friday night, but with Champions League qualification already in the bag, the focus has already shifted towards the grand cup finale.

Unfortunately for the tactician, he’ll have to do without the presence of some key players. Federico Chiesa has been injured since January, while Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie are unlikely to be available on time.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juan Cuadrado has returned to full training and is aiming for a return against Simone Inzaghi’s men.

This is definitely a pleasant news for the Old Lady’s supporters, as the Colombian has often been a decisive player for Juventus against their arch rivals Inter.

The same report also mentions Mattia De Sciglio’s imminent return. However, the versatile fullback won’t take part in the finale due to a one-match ban.

On another note, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) also expects Luca Pellegrini to be ready for the Coppa Italia final.

The left-back sustained a knock during Tuesday’s open training session due to a collision with Alvaro Morata. The 23-year-old will therefore miss Friday’s meeting with Genoa, but should recover ahead of Wednesday’s big clash.